Police Blotter: Burglary, vehicle theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from April 13 to April 18 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Wednesday, April 13

Between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., burglary from a vehicle occurred at Tresidder Memorial Union parking lot.

Between 2:40 p.m. and 2:47 p.m., burglary from a vehicle occurred at Tresidder Memorial Union parking lot.

Between April 11 and April 13, petty theft occurred at Durand House.

Thursday, April 14

Between April 13 and April 14, vehicle theft occurred at Wilbur Field Garage.

Between April 13 and April 14, a bike theft occurred at Gavilan in Florence Moore Hall.

Between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from Castaño Hall.

Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., petty theft occurred at Lathrop Library.

Between April 13 and April 14, a vehicle was stolen from Branner Hall.

Friday, April 15

Between April 14 and April 15, an attempt at commercial burglary occurred at Rains Apartments.

Between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., petty theft of property from a vehicle occurred at Stock Farm Parking Lot.

Between April 14 and April 15, petty theft of property from a vehicle occurred at Manzanita Field Parking Garage.

Saturday, April 16

Between 10:55 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., burglary from a vehicle occurred at 300 Palm Drive.

Between April 9 and April 16, grand theft of property from a vehicle occurred at Manzanita Field Garage.

Sunday, April 17

At 5:30 a.m., a bike was stolen from Avery Aquatic Center.

Monday, April 18