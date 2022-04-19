Police Blotter: Burglary, vehicle theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from April 13 to April 18 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.
Wednesday, April 13
- Between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., burglary from a vehicle occurred at Tresidder Memorial Union parking lot.
- Between 2:40 p.m. and 2:47 p.m., burglary from a vehicle occurred at Tresidder Memorial Union parking lot.
- Between April 11 and April 13, petty theft occurred at Durand House.
Thursday, April 14
- Between April 13 and April 14, vehicle theft occurred at Wilbur Field Garage.
- Between April 13 and April 14, a bike theft occurred at Gavilan in Florence Moore Hall.
- Between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from Castaño Hall.
- Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., petty theft occurred at Lathrop Library.
- Between April 13 and April 14, a vehicle was stolen from Branner Hall.
Friday, April 15
- Between April 14 and April 15, an attempt at commercial burglary occurred at Rains Apartments.
- Between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., petty theft of property from a vehicle occurred at Stock Farm Parking Lot.
- Between April 14 and April 15, petty theft of property from a vehicle occurred at Manzanita Field Parking Garage.
Saturday, April 16
- Between 10:55 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., burglary from a vehicle occurred at 300 Palm Drive.
- Between April 9 and April 16, grand theft of property from a vehicle occurred at Manzanita Field Garage.
Sunday, April 17
- At 5:30 a.m., a bike was stolen from Avery Aquatic Center.
Monday, April 18
- At 9:55 a.m., an adult was arrested for disorderly conduct involving possession of drugs.
- At an unknown time, burglary from a vehicle occurred at an unknown location.
- Between 2 p.m. and 2:35 p.m., burglary from a vehicle occurred at 295 Galvez St.
- At an unknown time, vandalism and damage of property occurred at Building 60.