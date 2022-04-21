Letter from the editors: Something needs to change

As Stanford students, we often call ourselves “ducks,” trying to stay afloat. On the surface we look calm, but we are all, to varying degrees, furiously paddling beneath the surface. We balance commitments, academics, extracurriculars and personal challenges, while attempting to convince those around us that we are thriving.

This is our shared experience — and yet we do not talk enough about the struggles that make the paddling so taxing. As a result, we often feel alone in our challenges, when the reality is that many, if not all, of us are navigating personal struggles. We push ourselves to succeed and compete, and we often define achievement in the context of independence and drive — in the context of everything looking “fine.”

But it’s become clear that things need to change. It’s time to reframe the conversation about mental health at Stanford.

At The Daily, we believe that we are well-positioned to start a dialogue. We want to amplify the voices of our community members and their experiences with mental health, while highlighting the resources that are available and investigating the issues at the heart of these challenges.

That is why we’ve created this special issue focused entirely on mental health and wellness at Stanford. We hope that you’ll gain a broader understanding of wellness on campus and a desire to start the mental-health conversation within your own communities.

Beyond this special issue, we want to ensure that our coverage continues to highlight and destigmatize mental health at Stanford. By talking about our experiences and supporting and listening to one another, can we promote meaningful change and cultivate a healthier campus community. This is just the beginning.

You can find a print copy of The Daily’s mental health special issue on campus newsstands. To read the issue digitally, visit our homepage.