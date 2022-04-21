Logo
Subscribe to Digest

Account

News

Meet this year’s candidates for ASSU exec

Main Quadrangle with Hoover Tower in the background.
Main Quadrangle with Hoover Tower in the background. (Photo: CRYSTAL CHEN/The Stanford Daily)
By The Daily News Staff
April 21, 2022, 2:22 a.m.

Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) elections kick off this Thursday. This year, three executive slates survived petitioning and will appear on your ballot. The Daily reached out to the candidates to learn more about their platforms and goals if elected to the ASSU executive position.

Students can vote through a unique link sent via email until Friday, April 22 at 11:59 p.m. Election results will be released Monday, April 25 at 5 p.m. on elections.stanford.edu.

Read The Daily’s Q&A with Michaela Phan ’23 and Emily Nichols ’23 here.

Read The Daily’s Q&A with Marion Santo ’23 and Emily Schell here.

Read The Daily’s Q&A with Darryl Thompson ’23 and Christian Sanchez ’24 here.

Print Article
The Stanford Daily
Toggle Dark Mode Toggle Dark Mode
Toggle Large Font Size Toggle Font Size
The Stanford Daily

Login or create an account

Apply to The Daily's High School Summer Program

Applications Due Soon

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
  • JOURNALISM WORKSHOP
  • MULTIMEDIA & TECH TRAININGS
  • GUEST SPEAKERS
  • FINANCIAL AID AVAILABLE
Apply Now