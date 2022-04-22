“My mental health has never been worse. Being at Stanford made me realize just how bad my mental illness had gotten, and just how out of my control it was. The environment is extremely competitive, and on top of it all no one talks about how difficult it is just to be a Stanford student. I have some days where I cannot get out of bed, and on those days I feel like I don't belong here, because I cannot measure up to my perceptions of my classmates. My depression, my anxiety and my eating disorder have never had more control over my life. But, I also have immense privilege. I have a family that does not stigmatize mental health. I have access to a therapist outside of Stanford, so I don't have to wait for appointments and I can get help from someone who understands my unique situation during times when I am in crisis. On top of that, my insurance actually covers the majority of my therapy bill, so I can go once a week, which I desperately need. It also covers my anti-depressants, which I was able to be prescribed by a board-certified psychiatrist. My mental health is bad, but because of my privilege I have access to a wealth of resources, resources which I know many of my peers do not have access to.”