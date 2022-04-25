2022 ASSU election results announced, turnout stays low

The results of the 2022 Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) election were announced via the ASSU’s website on Monday.

This year’s election saw a 17.9% voter turnout, which is a slight increase from the previous election’s 17.3% turnout. While there was a slight decrease in undergraduates who cast their ballots, with 26.77% this year compared to 27.88% in 2021, graduate student turnout increased from 8.73% last year to 9.91%. Voter turnout has yet to return to 2020 levels, during which over half of the undergraduate population cast ballots and 23.02% of the graduate student population voted.

ASSU Elections Commissioner Cameron Ehsan ’24 did not immediately respond to a request for comment concerning turnout. Ehsan is an editor for The Daily.