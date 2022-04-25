Logo
2022 ASSU election results announced, turnout stays low

Main Quad
(Photo: ANDY HUYNH/The Stanford Daily)
By Victoria Hsieh and Jessica Zhu
April 25, 2022, 8:34 p.m.

The results of the 2022 Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) election were announced via the ASSU’s website on Monday.

This year’s election saw a 17.9% voter turnout, which is a slight increase from the previous election’s 17.3% turnout. While there was a slight decrease in undergraduates who cast their ballots, with 26.77% this year compared to 27.88% in 2021, graduate student turnout increased from 8.73% last year to 9.91%. Voter turnout has yet to return to 2020 levels, during which over half of the undergraduate population cast ballots and 23.02% of the graduate student population voted.

ASSU Elections Commissioner Cameron Ehsan ’24 did not immediately respond to a request for comment concerning turnout. Ehsan is an editor for The Daily.

Victoria Hsieh '24 and Jessica Zhu '24

