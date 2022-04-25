Logo
All annual grants approved by student body

Now that the clinics are closed, the director of the Pacific Free Clinic said their patients “likely would be taken up by our county hospital affiliates.” (Photo courtesy of Victoria Lu)
By Victoria Hsieh and Jessica Zhu
April 25, 2022, 8:46 p.m.

The Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) Elections Commission announced that all 106 annual grant applications were approved by the student body on Monday.

Each year, annual grants are approved by the ASSU to allocate funds to voluntary student organizations (VSOs) with significant budgets over $6,000. VSOs must obtain approval from the majority of the Stanford student body in order to receive funding.

Cardinal Free Clinics received the largest percentage of approving votes among the graduate student population, with 83.96%, followed by The Stanford Daily, with 75.63%. The breakdown for approving votes among the undergraduate student population has not been released.

