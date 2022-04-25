R.I.S.E. elected as 2022-23 sophomore class presidents

Members of the R.I.S.E. slate — Shreya Ramachandran ’25, Lindsey Holiday ’25, Hasan Ahmad ’25 and Siddharth Sharma ’25 — were elected as 2022-23 sophomore class presidents on Monday, according to the 2022 Associated Students of Stanford University election results.

R.I.S.E. ran against the SPARC slate, which consists of Divya Ganesan ’25, Hlumelo Notshe ’25, Alex Selwyn ’25 and Tobey Solomon ’25. It was a close race between the two slates, with R.I.S.E. garnering 322 votes and SPARC earning 268 — a difference of 54 votes.

The Daily reached out to R.I.S.E. for comment.

The Treehouse ran uncontested and was re-elected to serve as junior class presidents. The re-elected senior class president slate, Tree Huggers, also ran uncontested this year.