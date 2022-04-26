Police Blotter: burglary, vehicle theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from April 19 to April 26 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, April 19

Between April 18 and April 19, a bike was stolen from Adams House.

Between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from Arrillaga Family Dining Commons.

Between 2:40 p.m. and 3 p.m., a bike was stolen from 450 Jane Stanford Way.

At 2 p.m., possession of personal identity information with the intent to defraud was reported at a residence on Santa Fe Avenue.

Between April 17 and April 19, grand theft of property from a vehicle totaling more than $950 occurred at Barnes Highrise.

Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., a scooter was stolen from the Lokey Chemical Biology Building.

Between April 15 and April 19, mail theft occurred at a residence on Ryan Court.

Thursday, April 21

At 6:30 a.m., vandalism with damage to property occurred at Stock Farm Garage.

At 5 p.m., petty theft occurred at Abrams Highrise.

Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., a bike was stolen from Huang Engineering Center.

Saturday, April 23

Between 12 a.m. and 9:50 a.m., burglary from a vehicle occurred at Norcliffe Hall.

Between April 22 and April 23, burglary from a vehicle occurred at Norcliffe Hall.

Between April 22 and April 23, grand bike theft occurred at Denning House.

Between 4 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., an adult was cited with an arrest warrant for a misdemeanor at Casper Dining Commons.

Between April 22 and April 23, a vehicle was stolen from Tresidder Memorial Union.

Between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., spousal injury was reported at Escondido Village, Hastorf House.

Sunday, April 24

Between April 23 and April 24, petty theft occurred at Rains Apartments.

Tuesday, April 26