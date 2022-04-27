Struggling with studying? Procrastination taking hold of your life? Read this!

Midterm season is already upon us, and like every quarter, many students have a tough time staying focused on studying and completing assignments. The problem is especially apparent during spring quarter at Stanford, when the most fun events of the year occur. To help with this problem, try watching videos on YouTube about how to stop procrastinating.*

YouTube has several channels devoted to helping people improve their lives and stop procrastinating. “How to Stop Procrastinating” by Mel Robbins is only just over an hour and 21 minutes.

Next, “How To Stop Procrastinating — Cure Procrastination Forever — Millionaire Mindset Ep. 17” by Dan Lok is only 40 minutes long, and will teach you how to cure yourself like a millionaire would.

Finally, you can check out “DO THIS First Thing In The Morning To Stop Procrastination & NEVER BE LAZY Again!” by Dr. Rangan Chatterjee, which is only a two-and-a-half hour watch!

These are just a few videos to help you get started. Once you’re done, make sure to check out the trending page and your recommended page for some more inspiration. After watching these videos, you can increase your level of anti-procrastination by reading the entirety of Atomic Habits by James Clear, which will only take about 6 more hours!

If you’re really hardcore about anti-procrastination, you can level up by watching your favorite TV show, texting your friends, and scrolling through TikTok or Instagram. Anything to help your mind be at ease and start studying is fair game. After following our tips, you’re guaranteed to eventually stop procrastinating and start working. Happy midterm season!

*Sponsored by Head of Growth at Youtube

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.