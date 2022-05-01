AlertSU reports two incidents of indecent exposure

Two victims reported separate incidents of an unidentified driver masturbating in his car while asking them for directions on Friday evening, according to an AlertSU from the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUPDS).

The victims, who SUDPS spokesperson Bill Larson confirmed are Stanford students, described the suspect as a well-groomed 30 to 40-year-old man with a medium complexion, short dark hair and a short dark beard, according to the alert. The victims said he was wearing a blue, collared polo shirt with a logo.

As of Sunday, the perpetrator has yet to be apprehended and his identity remains unknown, according to Larson.

At around 11:10 p.m., the first victim was walking near the 700 block of Escondido Road when the suspect approached them in a dark, four-door sedan and got their attention, according to the alert. The driver then asked for directions to El Camino Real. As the victim looked toward the driver to provide directions, they saw that he was masturbating. He then drove away in an unknown direction, according to the alert.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., the second victim was biking near the 200 block of Santa Teresa Street when a driver in a dark, four-door sedan approached them. Similarly, the driver asked for directions to El Camino Real, and as the victim looked toward him to provide directions, they noticed he was masturbating. The driver drove away in an unknown direction and could no longer be located, according to the alert.

In the alert, SUDPS recommended that individuals report suspicious activity and behavior by calling 9-1-1 on a campus phone or by activating one of the blue 911 emergency towers on campus. It also encouraged individuals to beware of their surroundings, to avoid distractions when walking on campus and to walk or run on lighted and paved paths with the blue 911 emergency telephone towers.

Larson also advised students to keep a safe distance from unknown drivers who pull over to speak with them.