Police Blotter: hit and run, threats to student safety

This report covers a selection of incidents from April 27 to May 4 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Wednesday, April 27

At 2:37 p.m., a hit and run with property damage occurred at 600 Campus Dr.

Between April 26 and April 27, a bike was stolen from a residence on Pearce Mitchell Pl.

Between April 26 and April 27, a bike was stolen from Alpha Phi.

Thursday, April 28

Between April 27 and April 28, a bike was stolen from Escondido Village Building 1.

At 4:40 a.m., a hit and run with property damage occurred 875 Bowdoin St.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., sexual battery occurred at Green Earth Sciences Building.

Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., vandalism of more than $400 occurred at Stanford Stadium.

Friday, April 29

Between 8 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., a hit and run resulting in property damage occurred at Tresidder Memorial Union Parking Lot.

Between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., a bike was stolen from Green Earth Sciences Building.

Between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., a hit and run resulting in property damage occurred at the Gunn-Siepr Building.

Between April 28 and April 29, a bike was stolen from 450 Jane Stanford Way, Building 200.

At 11 p.m., indecent exposure was reported at 200 Santa Teresa St.

At 11:10 p.m., a threat to student safety was reported at Mirrielees Highrise.

Saturday, April 30

At 3:20 p.m., a hit and run causing serious injury occurred at the intersection of Lomita Dr. and Santa Teresa St.

Sunday, May 1

Between 4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., burglary from a vehicle occurred at Galvez Parking Lot.

Monday, May 2

Between May 1 and May 2, a bike was stolen from Escondido Village Studio 5.

At an unknown time, student safety was threatened with an assault to commit rape at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Tuesday, May 3