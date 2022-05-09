Noose discovered outside Branner Hall

Content warning: this article contains references to anti-Black racism and violence.

A noose was discovered hanging in a tree outside Branner Hall on Sunday evening, according to a message from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole and Vice Provost for Institutional Equity, Access and Community Patrick Dunkley.

The Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) has since removed the noose and a hate crime investigation is underway, according to the message.

“We cannot state strongly enough that a noose is a reprehensible symbol of anti-Black racism and violence that will not be tolerated on our campus,” Brubaker-Cole and Dunkley wrote. “As a community, we must stand united against such conduct and those who perpetrate it.”

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for additional information on the incident.

Brubaker-Cole and Dunkley wrote that the University has “begun to develop an outreach plan to provide assistance to all who are in need, bearing in mind that this is not the first time this has occurred at Stanford in recent years.” Most recently, in November, two cords resembling nooses were discovered in a tree along the Lake Lagunita walking trail.

Two reports regarding Sunday’s incident have already been filed through the Protected Identity Harm reporting process, according to the message.

“We would like to express our gratitude to those who reported the noose and contacted DPS, and are working this evening to support directly impacted students, faculty and staff,” Brubaker-Cole and Dunkley wrote. “We are sharing this message with the full university community so that everyone is informed and we can move forward as one committed to ending anti-Black racism.”

They encouraged those with knowledge of the incident to contact DPS at (650) 723-9633 or the Department’s 24/7 communications center at (650) 329-2413.

Bryan Monge Serrano contributed reporting.