Police Blotter: Vandalism, burglary

This report covers a selection of incidents from May 5 to May 10 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Thursday, May 5

At 3:23 p.m., vandalism with damages amounting to over $400 occurred at Rains Apartments.

Between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., burglary from a vehicle occurred at Cantor Arts Center.

Between May 4 and May 5, vehicle theft occurred at Munger Graduate Residences.



Saturday, May 7

At 7:44 a.m., an adult was cited with possession of a controlled substance at Escondido Village Graduate Residences (EVGR) building B.

At 2:40 p.m., an adult was arrested for possession of a weapon at school at 625 Nelson Rd.

Between May 6 and May 7, petty bike theft occurred at 576 Alvarado Row.

Sunday, May 8

Between 1:43 a.m. and 3:05 a.m., an adult was cited for unauthorized entry at the Avery Aquatic Center.

Between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., grand bike theft occurred at the Beckman Center.

At 4:30 p.m., student safety was threatened through battery at Arboretum Grove.

At 7:45 p.m., non-criminal hate violence was reported at Branner Hall.

Monday, May 9

Between May 6 and May 9, a bike was stolen at Castaño Hall.

Between May 5 and May 9, petty bike theft occurred at EVGR-D.

Tuesday, May 10