Logo
Subscribe to Digest

Account

Humor

Why I forgot to call you on Mother’s Day

I'm sorry I didn't call you on Mother's Day -- I was too busy making this lovely piece of artwork that says "Happy Mother's Day!" in mediocre handwriting. (Photo Credit: OpenClipart)
Humor by Rebecca Jia
May 11, 2022, 7:48 p.m.

Hi, Mom — it’s me. I know, I know, I didn’t call you on Mother’s Day this year. But hear me out. I was thinking about calling you in the morning, but then I got too distracted thinking about how much you mean to me. You raised me, and you’re always there for me when I need you. It’s not my fault that I got lost in thought just thinking about how great you are.

As for the rest of the day, I was doing a lot of stuff. What kind of stuff, you ask? Don’t worry about it — I wouldn’t want to bore you with all the really important stuff I needed to do. But you can rest assured that I definitely didn’t have just five minutes to spare to call you.

What I will tell you, though, is that I was really busy cleaning my room and making my bed. You always taught me to do it thoroughly, so really, it’s on you that I didn’t call you on Mother’s Day.

Then, I was sobbing over old photo albums of us together that I found when I was cleaning my room, and I didn’t want you to see me like that.

Plus, if I had called you, I wouldn’t have had any material to write for this article, and you wouldn’t have wanted that, right?

So, thanks for understanding, Mom. You’re the best, and I love you. Happy Mother’s Day!

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.

Print Article
The Stanford Daily
Toggle Dark Mode Toggle Dark Mode
Toggle Large Font Size Toggle Font Size
The Stanford Daily

Login or create an account

Apply to The Daily's High School Summer Program

Applications Due Soon

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
  • JOURNALISM WORKSHOP
  • MULTIMEDIA & TECH TRAININGS
  • GUEST SPEAKERS
  • FINANCIAL AID AVAILABLE
Apply Now