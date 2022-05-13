Photo gallery: Students march for reproductive rights

Content warning: Some images in this article depict chalk messages that contain violent language.

Stanford Planned Parenthood held a protest in support of reproductive rights on Friday. The protest brought Stanford students and affiliates together, following the rallies held by Stanford Law School students and Stanford Planned Parenthood and undergraduates earlier in the week. A group of students also planned a counter protest in response.

Daily photographers Ananya Navale, Bryan Monge Serrano and Thomas Yim captured the student demonstrations.

Attendees walk through Main Quad holding signs in support of reproductive rights. (ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)

Three attendees decorate signs for the protest, with one sign reading “Protect All Women.” (THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)

One attendee holds a sign during the protest reading “NEVER AGAIN.” (ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)

Attendees sit in a circle during an anti-abortion demonstration, with one sign reading “We are the pro-life generation.” (THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)

Anti-abortion messages written with chalk on the stairs of White Plaza. (BRYAN MONGE SERRANO/The Stanford Daily)

Anti-abortion messages on the stairs of White Plaza scribbled over with chalk. (BRYAN MONGE SERRANO/The Stanford Daily)

Protestors walk through the gates of Main Quad. (BRYAN MONGE SERRANO/The Stanford Daily)

Protestors walk along the sidewalks of Jane Stanford Way. (BRYAN MONGE SERRANO/The Stanford Daily)