Photo gallery: Students march for reproductive rights

Content warning: Some images in this article depict chalk messages that contain violent language.
Stanford Planned Parenthood held a protest in support of reproductive rights on Friday. The protest brought Stanford students and affiliates together, following the rallies held by Stanford Law School students and Stanford Planned Parenthood and undergraduates earlier in the week. A group of students also planned a counter protest in response.
Daily photographers Ananya Navale, Bryan Monge Serrano and Thomas Yim captured the student demonstrations.