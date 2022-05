Stanford students, community members and visitors from neighboring schools came together at Frost Amphitheater on Saturday to attend Blackfest 2022, an annual hip hop festival hosted by Stanford’s Black Family Gathering Committee. Artist YG was this year’s headliner.

Daily photographers Ananya Navale and Monique Ouk captured scenes from the event.

Attendees in the crowd listen to music at Stanford Blackfest 2022. (ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)

Blackfest headliner YG performs on stage. (MONIQUE OUK/The Stanford Daily)

Attendees watch performers at Blackfest from afar at Frost Amphitheater. (ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)

Student DJ Arielle Williams ’22 performs her set at Stanford Blackfest 2022. (ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)

Blackfest opener D3SZN performs on stage ahead of headliner YG. (MONIQUE OUK/The Stanford Daily)

Blackfest opener Day Sulan performs on stage. (MONIQUE OUK/The Stanford Daily)