Come one, come all! This Saturday at 6:00 p.m., Stanford is holding its annual Frost Musical Festival, Stanford’s time-honored tradition where students come together to jam out to Robert Frost’s bass-boosted slam poetry hits!

Robert Frost is an American poet who has received four Pulitzer Prizes for Poetry. His career took off in 1916 with the multi-platinum, number one alternative pop hit “The Road Not Taken,” a fittingly whimsical and multi-colored introduction to the versatile artist’s crisp and cerebral approach to poetry. Following his debut’s breakout success at raves nationwide, his popularity continued to soar with “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” in 1923, an upbeat and exuberant iambic-tetrameter take on strolling leisurely through the woods.

Robert Frost will be joined by Walt Whitman and Edgar Allan Poe. After a last-minute cancellation by T.S. Eliot, Lil Pump has been confirmed to fill the last spot in this lineup.

So, what are you waiting for? Buy your ticket now before they run out, and join us on the Frost Amphitheater stage as we celebrate the 2022 Frost Music & Arts Festival, featuring one of the hottest slam poets of the last century.

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.