Police Blotter: bike theft, non-criminal hate violence

(Graphic: TUAN ANH NGUYEN/The Stanford Daily)
By Benjamin Zaidel
May 17, 2022, 8:08 p.m.

This report covers a selection of incidents from May 11 to May 16 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Wednesday, May 11

  • Between 11 a.m. on May 10 and 2:30 p.m., bike theft occurred at Xanadu.
  • At 5:10 p.m., loitering on private property occurred at Escondido Village 2. 


Thursday, May 12

  • At an unknown time, misdemeanor vandalism under $400 occurred at Wilbur Hall.
  • Between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., bike theft occurred at the Graduate School of Business.

Saturday, May 14

  • At 12:13 a.m., petty theft occurred at Middle Earth Dining.
  • Between 8 p.m. on May 13 and 2:30 p.m., bike theft occurred at Abrams Highrise.

Monday, May 16

  • At 7:11 a.m., non-criminal hate violence occurred on the Hundred Block of Palm Drive. 
  • Between 12 p.m. on May 13 and 11:15 a.m., bike theft occurred at Escondido Village Graduate Residences, Building D (EVGR-D).
  • At an unknown time, bike theft occurred at the Shriram Center for Bioengineering and Chemical Engineering.
  • Between 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m., grand property theft of over $950 occurred at 450 Jane Stanford Way. 

Benjamin Zaidel ’24 is a desk editor for the Daily interested in studying Bioengineering. A Los Angeles native, Benjamin believes that 68 degrees should count as sweater weather. Contact him at bzaidel 'at' stanforddaily.com.

