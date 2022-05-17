Police Blotter: bike theft, non-criminal hate violence

This report covers a selection of incidents from May 11 to May 16 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Wednesday, May 11

Between 11 a.m. on May 10 and 2:30 p.m., bike theft occurred at Xanadu.

At 5:10 p.m., loitering on private property occurred at Escondido Village 2.



Thursday, May 12

At an unknown time, misdemeanor vandalism under $400 occurred at Wilbur Hall.

Between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., bike theft occurred at the Graduate School of Business.

Saturday, May 14

At 12:13 a.m., petty theft occurred at Middle Earth Dining.

Between 8 p.m. on May 13 and 2:30 p.m., bike theft occurred at Abrams Highrise.

Monday, May 16