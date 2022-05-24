Police Blotter: Grand theft, vandalism, assault

This report covers a selection of incidents from May 17 to May 23 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Wednesday, May 18

Between 12 p.m. and 2:25 p.m., vandalism of over $400 occurred at 401 Quarry Rd.

Between 9 a.m. on April 12 and 9 a.m., grand property theft of over $950 occurred at 663 Jane Stanford Way.

Between 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m., bike theft occurred at 318 Campus Dr.

At an unknown time, student safety was threatened with an assault to commit rape at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Thursday, May 19

Between 5 p.m. on May 17 and 1:20 p.m., petty scooter theft occurred at Wilbur Hall.

Between 1:30 p.m. on May 18 and 1 p.m., bike theft occurred at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

At 12:15 p.m., bike theft occurred at Escondido Village 1 Building 35.

At 10:14 p.m., property fire occurred on the Hundred Block of Duena St.

Between 10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., vandalism with property damage occurred at Roble Field Garage.

At 9:40 p.m., non-criminal hate violence occurred on the Hundred Block of Jane Stanford Way.

Friday, May 20

Between 8 p.m. on May 19 and 5 a.m., bike theft occurred at Escondido Village 2 Building 58.

Saturday, May 21

Between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., grand bike theft occurred at Arrillaga Family Sports Center.

Between 4 p.m. on May 20 and 7:30 p.m., petty theft of bike parts occurred at Escondido Village Graduate Residences, Building D.

Sunday, May 22

At 5:53 p.m., petty bike theft occurred at the Lokey Stem Cell Research Building.

Monday, May 23