Springtime is fully here! While Stanford students are out and about enjoying the nice weather, so are our friends from the animal kingdom. And it’s more than just the loud crows and gulls at Wilbur Hall. Stanford University is home to an abundance of fauna, including mammals, birds, and so much more. Biodiversity hotspots, such as the Dish, Lake Lagunita, and Jasper Ridge, are beaming with activity. Keep an eye out and you might be surprised to see what you find. As the quarter nears its end, we curated a collection of on-campus wildlife photos by our photographers.