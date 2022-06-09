Logo
Subscribe to Digest

Account

News

Community member assaulted, AlertSU reports

(Photo: ANDY HUYNH/The Stanford Daily)
(Photo: ANDY HUYNH/The Stanford Daily)
By Bryan Steven Monge Serrano
June 9, 2022, 12:04 a.m.

A community member was assaulted near the edge of campus near Stanford Stadium and Town and Country on Monday at around 11:40 p.m., according to the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS).

An eyewitness of the attack recounted that the victim attempted to push away the suspect when he first approached her. The suspect then proceeded to attack the victim with a wooden stick causing the victim to drop her phone. The suspect then stole the phone.

The suspect ran eastward along El Camino Real as he fled the scene and currently remains at large.

The victim was injured and transported in relation to her injuries from the encounter. She also had her phone stolen by the suspect. The suspect is described to be a male in his late 20s to early 30s, bald, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and was wearing a black t-shirt and black basketball shorts.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information.

Contact The Daily’s Arts & Life section at arts ‘at’ stanforddaily.com.

Print Article
The Stanford Daily
Toggle Dark Mode Toggle Dark Mode
Toggle Large Font Size Toggle Font Size
The Stanford Daily

Login or create an account

Apply to The Daily's High School Summer Program

Applications Due Soon

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
  • JOURNALISM WORKSHOP
  • MULTIMEDIA & TECH TRAININGS
  • GUEST SPEAKERS
  • FINANCIAL AID AVAILABLE
Apply Now