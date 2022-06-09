Community member assaulted, AlertSU reports

A community member was assaulted near the edge of campus near Stanford Stadium and Town and Country on Monday at around 11:40 p.m., according to the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS).

An eyewitness of the attack recounted that the victim attempted to push away the suspect when he first approached her. The suspect then proceeded to attack the victim with a wooden stick causing the victim to drop her phone. The suspect then stole the phone.

The suspect ran eastward along El Camino Real as he fled the scene and currently remains at large.

The victim was injured and transported in relation to her injuries from the encounter. She also had her phone stolen by the suspect. The suspect is described to be a male in his late 20s to early 30s, bald, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and was wearing a black t-shirt and black basketball shorts.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information.