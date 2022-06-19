A Stanford professor sexually harassed his student a decade ago. Some female students say his inappropriate behavior never stopped.

The decision makers in her case — Associate Dean for Humanities and Sciences Debra Satz (now the Dean of the School of Humanities and Sciences) and Acting Interim Title IX Coordinator Sallie Kim (now a federal judge) — wrote in the letter that Barletta had “groomed [Jeanne] to be his advisee even before [she] arrived at Stanford; that he championed [her] as a student; and that he then withdrew his support of [her] when [their] personal relationship became fraught.”

Despite the finding that Barletta had violated Stanford’s sexual harassment policy, Jeanne said she encountered administrators and faculty during the Title IX process who appeared to be looking for a narrative that she “wanted” to be intimately involved with Barletta. She emphasized how the investigation seemed to evaluate her interactions with Barletta through the “presumption of equal status.”

She recalled how Satz and Kim had summarized her investigation interview, writing in the case outcome letter that Jeanne had “reciprocated the kiss but immediately regretted it.” Jeanne told The Daily that she felt this language implied that she could consent to Barletta’s advances as she would another co-equal adult — when in reality, the power imbalance in their relationship and the grooming behaviors to which she had been subjected had already robbed her of that ability.

Satz declined to comment for this story. Kim could not be reached for comment.

“I felt like I was between a rock and a hard place — either I submitted to his inappropriate behavior, or I risked putting my academic career in jeopardy,” Jeanne told The Daily.

The Stanford Administrative Guide explicitly states that “sexual or romantic relationships — whether regarded as consensual or otherwise — between individuals in inherently unequal positions,” including between graduate students and faculty members who teach in their department, program or division, are prohibited. The Daily found records of this section of the Administrative Guide dating back to January 2014. The University declined to comment on when the policy first came into effect and whether Barletta violated it.

“There’s one rule to teaching,” the previously mentioned DLCL faculty member said in a blunt reference to Barletta’s conduct. “Everything else is negotiable. And he broke the rule. You don’t sexually pursue and harass your students. That’s it.”

Stanford’s Faculty Handbook states that the Provost can formally charge a faculty member with professional misconduct — including sexual harassment — which could lead to their dismissal. The University declined to comment on why Barletta was not fired following the case.

Barletta, whose appeal in the case was denied, was barred from holding leadership positions in the DLCL and serving in “roles in which he is given special power and influence over students” for five years, according to case documents. In a letter to Jeanne following the appeal process, Dean of the School of Engineering James Plummer wrote that Barletta “should not take on” the role of Director of Undergraduate Academic Advising, “given that it was within an advising relationship with you that the respondent engaged in unwelcome conduct and exercised poor judgment.” Barletta also left his role as a Resident Faculty (RF) in Casa Zapata, according to dorm lookbooks (yearbooks of the frosh class published by Stanford) from the time period.

Still, Barletta retained his teaching duties. He was also allowed to continue advising students, which Title IX coordinator Catherine Criswell described in a letter to Jeanne as “part of the regular core duties of faculty in his department” that did not fall under the five-year ban. Criswell wrote that she had consulted with the chair of Barletta’s department — at the time, professor Gabriella Safran — in reaching this conclusion, and that the Chair and the Title IX Office would closely monitor Barletta’s advising.

Criswell declined to comment on a specific matter, citing privacy concerns. Safran did not respond to The Daily’s request for comment.

In the aftermath of the case, Palumbo-Liu was asked to co-teach with Barletta, which he interpreted as a request to monitor Barletta’s behavior in the classroom. Other faculty members and students familiar with the matter told The Daily that members of the Division were repeatedly asked to “babysit” Barletta. Palumbo-Liu declined to do so, saying it felt “inappropriate that a colleague would perform that kind of a task.”

The University also launched additional Title IX training for everyone in the DLCL following the case, according to the Title IX remedies letter. The DLCL professor previously mentioned told The Daily that at the time, the case was widespread knowledge among DLCL faculty, many of whom viewed the University’s response as punishing the entire department, rather than addressing Barletta individually. “We all got punished, and so we were all made to feel culpable,” she said.

One of Jeanne’s central concerns was ensuring that no future student ever had to endure the same behavior. In a letter to the Title IX Office after the investigation concluded, Jeanne wrote that Barletta’s harassment had “profoundly affected my ability to receive and benefit from my education” and urged that the resulting sanctions “be severe enough to deter this conduct from recurring.”