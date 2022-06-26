Photo Gallery: Commencement, 2022

Stanford hosted its 131st Commencement for the Class of 2022 on June 12, 2022. Daily photographer William Meng captured the Wacky Walk and the ceremony from the sidelines.
Stanford hosted its 131st Commencement for the Class of 2022 on June 12, 2022. Daily photographer William Meng captured the Wacky Walk and the ceremony from the sidelines.
Crystal Chen ’24 from Southern California is studying Human Biology and co-leading the Photo Video section at the Daily. In her free time, she likes to pretend to know how cameras work and finding the best iced almond milk latte around. Contact her at [email protected]