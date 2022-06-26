Logo
Photo Gallery: Commencement, 2022

Marc Tessier-Lavigne addresses graduates from a podium, with faculty members in the back.
Marc Tessier-Lavigne addresses graduates. (Photo: WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)
By William Meng and Crystal Chen
June 26, 2022, 6:26 p.m.

Stanford hosted its 131st Commencement for the Class of 2022 on June 12, 2022. Daily photographer William Meng captured the Wacky Walk and the ceremony from the sidelines.

Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne, wearing a red graduation gown and white stole, high-fives new grads
Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne high-fives new graduates. (Photo: WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)
Four Stanford graduates in gowns and caps smile while holding up Trader Joe's cutouts
Stanford Commencement would not be complete without the “Wacky Walk,” the University’s nontraditional tradition where graduating seniors parade in homemade costumes that range from the satirical to the sublime to sometimes silly. (Photo: WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)
A dozen graduates perform the "Wacky Walk" with a cardboard version of the Marguerite Shuttle.
Students perform the “Wacky Walk” as the Marguerite Shuttle that runs throughout campus. (Photo: WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)
Two graduates hold up signs that say "She doesn't even go here" while dressed in blue hoodies and sunglasses
Students reference the “she doesn’t even go here” moment from the movie, “Mean Girls” (Photo: WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)
Four graduates in gowns hold up yellow letters "OYYO" to represent the OY/YO art installation.
Graduates pose as the OY/YO art installation in front of Cantor Art Center. (Photo: WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)
Four men in a row wearing cardboard cutouts of a "remote", with words "Remote learner" written on the top
(Photo: WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)
two girls in cow-print cowboy hats hold up signs that read "Stanford was a wild ride" and "my last rodeo"
(Photo: WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)
Three graduates holding signs that say "it's time to moove on! ready to leave the farm! udderly great 4 years"
(Photo: WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)
Marc Tessier-Lavigne smiles and waves at the stands and Provost Persis Drell walks in front of him.
Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Provost Persis Drell. (Photo: WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)
A close-up of graduation caps among the crowd of graduates
A sea of graduation caps. (Photo: WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)
A student waves the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag above a sea of graduation caps
A student waves the Ukrainian flag. (Photo: WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)
