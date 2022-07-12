Logo
Stanford loses partial power in second outage this summer

Green Library against a cloudy sky with Shumway Fountain in the foreground and Hoover Tower in the background.
Green Library, the iconic Stanford library, is a key study spot on Annie Reller’s list. (L.A. Cicero/Stanford News)
By Sonia Verma
July 12, 2022, 6:15 p.m.

A partial power outage affected several buildings on Stanford’s main campus on Tuesday morning, according to an AlertSU notification. The source of the outage was identified as a power line within the University’s power infrastructure. The line provides power to the Green Library East Wing and the Coupa Cafe location adjacent to the library.

Power was restored in the afternoon to most other buildings affected, except Green Library East Wing and the Coupa Cafe, according to the latest update. Earlier in the day, 39 buildings were without power, four of which the University decided to temporarily close.

The first Alert SU was issued at 6:54 a.m., notifying students of the partial outage. An update at 10:59 a.m stated that the outage was due to a malfunction within campus infrastructure, unlike the recent PG&E outage in June when the Edgewood Park fire caused a PG&E system failure and a two-day power outage across campus​​.

Buildings initially affected by the outage included the Knight Building, Arrillaga Alumni Center, Fire & Police buildings, and Arrillaga Gym & Weight Room, among others. No student residences lost power. The University provided a map showing all of the locations affected by the outage.

There is no estimated time when power will be restored to the Green Library East Wing and adjacent cafe.

The Daily has reached out to the Stanford University Public Safety Department for comment.

Sonia Verma is a high schooler writing as part of The Daily’s Summer Journalism Workshop. Contact them at workshop 'at' stanforddaily.com

