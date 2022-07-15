Barclay Brown contending at 2022 British Open

Stanford senior Barclay Brown is riding up the front page of the British Open leaderboard — in a Stanford bucket hat, of course. The Stanford standout made the weekend cut at St. Andrews with ease, holding a score of six-under-par and sitting at a tie for 11th place in the tournament.

Brown is one of just two amateur golfers to under par in the tournament through two rounds, riding a scorching hot four-under-par opening round. The senior’s round one score of 68 strokes was just three off of the course’s amateur record of 65. He followed that up with a two-under-par performance on his second go-around.

Brown’s path to six-under did not come without adversity, though. After recording a bogey on the 14th hole in Round 2, the Stanford-product looked to be in danger of dropping down the leaderboard on a day when the tournament leaders were going low. But in a stretch of resilience, Brown birdied three out of his final four holes to finish the second round with a 2-under 70, seven strokes off of the lead held by Cameron Smith.

He'll play the weekend at @TheOpen! @BarclayBrown6 birdies three of the final four holes to finish with a 2-under 70.



He's 6-under for the tournament at T11th!

Competing in one of golf’s four major tournaments hasn’t fazed the Sheffield, England native, who looks right at home on a traditional links layout. His standout performance is the latest in a run of strong professional performances from current Stanford golfers. Just weeks ago, Stanford junior Michael Thorbjornsen made headlines with a fourth-place finish at the Traveler’s Championship, a PGA tour event.

Brown admitted that he was anxious at first, playing at the event he grew up dreaming about. “I was unbelievably nervous at the start. Once I got through the first couple of holes, it was nice to calm down a little bit and hit some good shots,” said Brown.

'Oh my goodness'



The hole is like a bucket for Barclay Brown at the 17th

While his success on golf’s biggest stage is remarkable for an amateur-status player, it shouldn’t come as a surprise when considering his strong play at the collegiate level. As a member of the Stanford golf team, Brown has a number of accolades under his belt, including a second place finish at the 2022 Pac-12 Golf Championships. He’s also earned first-team and second-team All-Pac-12 status in consecutive years. Still, his performance at The Open thus far is likely the most impressive performance of his young career.