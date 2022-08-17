Two days after Russia invaded, Kijas, the music librarian at Tufts University, put out a call for a “data rescue session.” She already planned on attending a March 5 virtual conference for digital humanists and saw an opportunity to help Ukrainians.

Kijas wondered what she could do as a librarian familiar with digital tools. She had a list of specific libraries and archives in Ukraine with unique music collections. She decided that she could help find these items and digitally archive the web pages.

Kijas’ tweet caught the attention of Dombrowski and her colleague Majstorovic. The two approached Kijas with an idea: What if they rescued more than just the music collections — and did it at a faster pace?

Initially, the team planned to use the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine to save information, but the Wayback Machine has a “superficial crawling of web pages,” Kijas said. The machine can only save the first or second layer of a website. More complicated features, such as interactive features and scripted code, can be lost.

To counteract this problem, Majstorovic proposed that the team use Webrecorder, an open-source tool that can go seven or eight layers deep into a website and capture some of the more complex media. The open-source nature of the tool also meant that volunteers could directly edit the code and modify the tool to their specific needs.

“From there, once we started promoting our project and getting lots and lots of volunteers to join, people started to also think about, ‘Okay, what other tools can we use?’” Kijas said. “We also have no budget, right? So we’re just doing this as volunteers, and everyone who’s helping is a volunteer.”

Browsertrix Crawler is another tool that is popular among the volunteers and is particularly good for capturing websites that have more advanced features such as 3D tours and calendars. Carrie Pirmann, a librarian at Bucknell University, who described herself as “reasonably techie,” set up the tool on both her home and work computer in early March. In her office, she will frequently run the crawler on her computer in the background as she works on other tasks — she has since crawled over 300 websites.

“This is kind of where my library and sleuthing skills really have come into play,” Pirmann said. “I don’t speak Ukrainian. I don’t read Cyrillic.”

Pirmann is also part of the situation-monitoring team, where she uses Google Maps and library directories to identify any heritage websites that may need archiving. One of Pirmann’s favorite websites she’s archived is the public library for a small town in Ukraine called Bohodukiv — which shares a sister-city relationship with Pirmann’s hometown Boyerton, Pa.

“I’ve sort of started calling them digital scrapbooks,” Pirmann said, explaining that these libraries not only have information about their library and book collections, but extensive photo albums from events to children’s programming. Pirmann hopes to one day return this website to the library.

“Maybe people can find pictures of their kids. It may be one of the few places where if your apartment or your house has been bombed and you’ve lost everything, you might still be able to go back into that archive eventually and find a picture or two of your children,” Pirmann said.

Web crawling is not the only part of the archiving process. Producing metadata is another important part. Kim Martin, assistant professor of history and culture and technology studies at the University of Guelph, works for the metadata team. When an item is uploaded to the Internet Archive machine, it produces basic metadata such as a title, a description and a URL. However, the metadata consists of more than just this information.

“So we needed not just like the URL for a JPEG image, but we needed to show what page that was linked off of, we needed to give it context,” Martin explained. The team now has 16 metadata fields that they regularly fill out, making conscious decisions about whether to fill out metadata fields in English, Ukrainian or Russian.

“We’re all learning from each other and really taking on tasks and moving forward as a group, which is pretty interesting, because none of us knew each other [before],” Martin said.

From Lewisburg, Pa. to Wien, Austria, SUCHO volunteers coordinate all of their work through a Slack channel. There is never a dull moment in the Slack, with different channels ranging from rapid response teams to channels just for sending memes.

“Someone found a wild-west restaurant in Ukraine that had the most whimsical description of cheese sticks as Sheriff snacks, and almost like a micro-story in the menu description of cheese sticks,” Dombrowski recalled. It is these small moments that help sustain the SUCHO volunteers through their work.