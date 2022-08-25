Stanford women’s soccer leaned on their newest star Thursday night, and it wasn’t All-Pac-12 senior midfielder Maya Doms or freshman top-ranked recruit Elise Evans.

On Thursday night in San Francisco, freshman forward Lumi Kostmayer had two goals and an assist to lead No. 13 Stanford (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12) to a 3-0 victory over San Francisco (1-1-1, 0-0 WCC).

Stanford dominated the game from the opening minute and even had several close opportunities to extend their lead. From the start, USF’s strategy was clear: Stifle Doms at all costs. But the tactic allowed other players to step up. In the 24th minute, the Cardinal jumped out to a 1-0 lead after junior forward Samantha Williams capitalized on a no-look through ball from Kostmayer.

“It was a great entry pass by Sierra to Lumi [Kostmayer],” said Stanford head coach Paul Ratcliffe, lauding redshirt senior midfielder Sierra Enge. “Lumi disguised the pass well and back-heeled it to Samantha who scored.”

At the 50-minute mark, Kostmayer buried a bomb, launching the ball from 75 yards out and watching it sail it over the goalie’s head and into the net to extend Stanford’s lead to two goals. Then at the 69-minute mark, Kostmayer again drove to the top of the box and rocketed it past USF goalkeeper Megan Nail.

“[Kostmayer] has been playing well all season,” Ratcliffe said. “And when you score a couple goals, your confidence level goes up.”

Beyond the freshman’s play, the defense played a big role in the win as well. “Ryan Campbell did a fantastic job organizing the players in the back,” Ratcliffe said of the team’s junior goalkeeper. Through their first three outings this season, including an exhibition against the Chinese National Team, Stanford has not allowed a single goal.

This game was the first road game of the season for the Cardinal, and Coach Ratcliffe was proud of the team’s effort. “It’s not easy on the road. But the character of the team is very strong,” he said.

Looking ahead, the Cardinal will return back home to take on UC Santa Barbara. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Cagan Stadium.