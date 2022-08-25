Logo
Introducing the 2022 Stanford Daily Summer Journalism Institute

The Summer Journalism Institute (SJI) is a two-week intern program created exclusively for incoming frosh and undergraduates at Stanford looking to dive into the exciting world of student journalism in college.

Picture of Lorry I. Lokey Stanford Daily Building with bike racks and bikes at front of image, man biking by
(Photo: CRYSTAL CHEN/The Stanford Daily)
By Bhumikorn Kongtaveelert, Chloe Mendoza, Gheed El Bizri and Tom Quach
Aug. 25, 2022, 7:09 p.m.

Dear Stanford Community and incoming frosh,

The Stanford Daily is proud to introduce our 2022 Stanford Daily Summer Journalism Institute (SJI), a two-week intern program created exclusively for incoming frosh and undergraduates at Stanford looking to dive into the exciting world of student journalism in college. SJI is designed to support current and incoming Stanford students with backgrounds underrepresented in the journalism industry.

The program will include two weeks of events and workshops, ranging from news and reporting to arts and multimedia. Working alongside you will be our wonderful managing editors and affinity group leaders to guide you as you begin your journey at Stanford and with The Daily.

SJI has also established a mentorship program, where you will be paired with a student mentor to help answer any questions you have (our mentors all have different majors and interests, ranging from CS to fine arts to journalism — so there’s a ton to talk about)! We invite you to sign up if you’re interested. The program will run remotely from Sept. 4-17, and the deadline to apply is by Aug. 30.

Our application form is here.

Looking forward to welcoming you this September!

With Daily love,

Bhumikorn Kongtaveelert, Chloe Mendoza, Gheed El Bizri, Tom Quach
2022 SJI Directors

