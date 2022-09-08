Logo
University renames EVGR-A to honor Duan family

EVGR-A with a sign that reads EVGR-A Duan Family Hall above an entrance.
EVGR-A was renamed to the EVGR-A Duan Family Hall. The Duan family has provided continuous support to the University, including towards the construction of EVGR. (WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)
By Grace Lee
Sept. 8, 2022, 6:53 p.m.

Escondido Village Graduate Residence Building A (EVGR-A) was renamed to EVGR-A Duan Family Hall. The Duan family provided support to the University for many years, including donations toward the construction of EVGR, wrote University spokesperson Dee Mostofi in a statement to The Daily.

The building’s name was changed on signs around the building Tuesday.

EVGR-A was renamed to honor the Duan family “who are committed to ensuring that all Stanford students have access to housing, spaces that foster community gathering and well-being, and special accommodations,” Mostofi wrote. 

EVGR-A opened in 2020 and is being used to house undergraduates this year. According to Mostofi, it will remain an undergraduate residence indefinitely. 

There are no updates on potential name changes to the other EVGR buildings at this time, Mostofi wrote.

