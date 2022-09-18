Logo
Subscribe to Digest

Account

SportsWomen's Basketball

After Stanford Hall of Fame induction, Nneka Ogwumike ’12 chosen to All-WNBA Team

A woman stands in front of the Stanford Stadium crowd.
Nneka Ogwumike before a game between USC and Stanford on September 10, 2022. Less than a week later, Ogwumike was selected to an All-WNBA Team. (Photo: JIM SHORIN/ISI Photos)
By Zach Zafran
Sept. 18, 2022, 9:30 a.m.

It’s been a busy week for Nneka Ogwumike ‘12. On Sept. 9, the former Cardinal star was inducted into the Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame, joining nine other Stanford legends that made up the first-ever all-female Hall of Fame class. The next day, she served as the football team’s honorary captain during their game against USC and was honored again in a halftime presentation. Then on Thursday, it was announced that Ogwumike was named to the 2022 All-WNBA Second Team.

This marks Ogwumike’s fifth time on an All-WNBA team. After posting the second and third-lowest scoring averages of her career in consecutive seasons, the former WNBA MVP went on an offensive tear in the 2022 season. The 32-year-old put up 18.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game on 54.4% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc.

She also continued to add on to her professional legacy, surpassing the 5,000-point mark in July. At the end of her 11th season in the league, all of which have been with the Los Angeles Sparks, Ogwumike now sits 20th all-time in career points and 21st all-time in steals. 

Despite the former Stanford star’s strong play, the Sparks finished second-to-last in the WNBA and were one of just four teams to miss the playoffs. 

Before starting her now-storied professional career, Ogwumike made waves on The Farm. The 6-foot-2 forward led the Cardinal to four consecutive Final Fours and earned three All-American nods in the process. She also brought home four Pac-12 conference titles and two conference Player of the Year awards.

By the time she was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2012 WNBA Draft, Nneka held the mark for second-most career points in Stanford women’s basketball history — a mark surpassed shortly after by her sister, Chiney, who still holds the all-time scoring record. 

Zach Zafran is the managing editor of the sports section. He is a sophomore from the Bay Area, who is majoring in Mathematical and Computational Science. Zach has previous experience reporting and writing with SFGATE, and you can find him around campus wearing swim trunks no matter the weather. Follow him on Twitter at @ZachZafran and contact him at sports 'at' stanforddaily.com.

Print Article
The Stanford Daily
Toggle Dark Mode Toggle Dark Mode
Toggle Large Font Size Toggle Font Size
The Stanford Daily

Login or create an account

Apply to The Daily's High School Summer Program

Applications Due Soon

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
  • JOURNALISM WORKSHOP
  • MULTIMEDIA & TECH TRAININGS
  • GUEST SPEAKERS
  • FINANCIAL AID AVAILABLE
Apply Now