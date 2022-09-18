It’s been a busy week for Nneka Ogwumike ‘12. On Sept. 9, the former Cardinal star was inducted into the Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame, joining nine other Stanford legends that made up the first-ever all-female Hall of Fame class. The next day, she served as the football team’s honorary captain during their game against USC and was honored again in a halftime presentation. Then on Thursday, it was announced that Ogwumike was named to the 2022 All-WNBA Second Team.

This marks Ogwumike’s fifth time on an All-WNBA team. After posting the second and third-lowest scoring averages of her career in consecutive seasons, the former WNBA MVP went on an offensive tear in the 2022 season. The 32-year-old put up 18.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game on 54.4% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc.

She also continued to add on to her professional legacy, surpassing the 5,000-point mark in July. At the end of her 11th season in the league, all of which have been with the Los Angeles Sparks, Ogwumike now sits 20th all-time in career points and 21st all-time in steals.

Despite the former Stanford star’s strong play, the Sparks finished second-to-last in the WNBA and were one of just four teams to miss the playoffs.

Before starting her now-storied professional career, Ogwumike made waves on The Farm. The 6-foot-2 forward led the Cardinal to four consecutive Final Fours and earned three All-American nods in the process. She also brought home four Pac-12 conference titles and two conference Player of the Year awards.

By the time she was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2012 WNBA Draft, Nneka held the mark for second-most career points in Stanford women’s basketball history — a mark surpassed shortly after by her sister, Chiney, who still holds the all-time scoring record.