Three different women have reported verbal sexual harassment from a man who twice identified himself as a student, according to an email sent to students Friday.

The email, which was signed by Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Coke, Title IX Coordinator and SHARE Office Director Stephen Chen and Stanford Police Chief Laura Wilson, specified that the female students were approached in the last few weeks in or near student residences by a man who asked if they wanted to have sex.

None of the students were physically touched and the man left them alone after his advances were rejected, according to the email. In one case, the email said, the man displayed what appeared to be a Stanford ID; in another, he verbally identified himself as a student.

“Stanford does not tolerate the type of conduct reported by the three women and we want to thank those who have come forward and reported this behavior so it can be addressed,” wrote Brubaker-Cole, Chen and Wilson, who described the behavior as “completely unacceptable.”

The Daily reached out to the Stanford University Department of Public Safety for more information on the incidents.

The email reminded students of the resources available to them and said that students can report “inappropriate and unwanted behavior” to the SHARE Title IX office.

“Stanford University strives to provide a place of work and study free of discrimination on the basis of sex, which includes sexual harassment, sexual assault, domestic and dating violence, stalking, and other forms of sexual misconduct,” the three wrote.