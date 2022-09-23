Undergraduate student dies in car accident

Tinotenda Nyandoro, an undergraduate student, died in a car crash in his home country of Zimbabwe on September 12, according to an email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole yesterday.

“Losing someone who came so far to join our community while demonstrating a deep commitment to helping others is heartbreaking,” Brubaker-Cole wrote.

Nyandoro was an economics major who arrived at Stanford in the fall of 2020. He was deeply involved with the Center for African Studies and worked as a tech desk consultant at the Lathrop Learning Hub.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Nyandoro was interested in “helping build a world where passion and potential determines a young person’s future,” and his professional aspirations included “management consulting, educational social justice work, as well start-ups/nonprofits development.”

Nyandoro worked for numerous organizations focused on reducing inequality in education, including Project Destined, Project Access, Moneythink and United Nations Academic Impact. This past summer, he worked as an EY-Parthenon Business Consulting and Services intern in New York City.

Nyandoro was also a Robert A. Strauss Foundation scholarship recipient and was making plans to train teachers in Zimbabwe to help students through the college application process, Brubaker-Cole wrote in the email. He participated in the Leland Scholars Program and the Bing Overseas Study Program in Cape Town. He spent time on campus in the EVGR-A Duan Family Hall, Rinconada, Terra and the Equity, Access, and Society Theme (EAST) House, Brubaker-Cole wrote.

His friend and fellow student, Wayne Chinganga, shared in the University’s email that “Tino’s zeal and tenacity towards our home country instilled hope and inspired all of us to get out of our comfort zone and be impactful to our communities.”

