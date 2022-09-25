This Week in Sports: Undefeated streaks remain alive

Welcome to This Week In Sports. We are The Daily’s sports editors, Zach Zafran and Ells Boone, and we’ll be walking you through the major games, events and stories from the past week, as well as providing a brief preview of what’s coming up this week.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, No. 3 men’s water polo continues to put on a show. The Cardinal have extended their program-record 13-straight wins to start the season after taking down the other three top-four teams in the country consecutively to win the MPSF Invite.

No. 5 women’s volleyball left Berkeley, Calif. on Wednesday with a victory over Cal in straight sets. Kendall Kipp, Elia Rubin and Caitie Baird all contributed double-digit kills in the long-time rivalry match. Stanford couldn’t replicate their success on Sunday, however, falling to No. 21 Oregon in three sets and handing them their first road los of the year.

Field hockey broke their three-game losing streak with a dominant victory over UC Davis on Sunday. In their third consecutive road game, the Cardinal clicked on both sides of the pitch. Freshman goalkeepers Daisy Ford and Kendall Dowd shut out the Aggies while Stanford scored a season-high five goals. Senior midfielder Rose Winter led the way with two goals on as many shots.

After three consecutive ties, No. 5 men’s soccer returned to its winning ways with a 2-1 win over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday night. While the Gauchos scored in just the third minute, goals from sophomore forward Jackson Kiil and senior defender Keegan Hughes gave the Cardinal all they needed for the victory. At 5-0-3, Stanford remains undefeated.

No. 19 women’s soccer traveled down to Los Angeles on Friday afternoon for its Pac-12 opener, but walked away with a loss against USC. Freshman forward Lumi Kostmayer started things off with a 20th-minute goal, extending her team-best scoring count to eight, but two goals from the Trojans ultimately handed them the 2-1 victory.

Making their 2022-23 debut, senior Charles Hicks and junior Cole Sprout placed second and fourth, respectively, to help Stanford finish second in the Cowboy Jamboree on Saturday. Freshman Riley Stewart, who finished first in her collegiate debut just three weeks ago, continued her hot start by leading the women with a 20th-place finish. The women finished fifth in Stillwater, Okla., where Oklahoma State was hosting the event.

Turnovers and sacks were the main factors in play during Stanford football’s 40-22 Saturday night loss at No. 19 Washington. Fifth year wide receiver Michael Wilson had a big day, contributing 176 yards and two touchdowns, but the Cardinal’s 15 fourth-quarter points were not enough to combat a red-hot Husky offense.

