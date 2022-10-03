Welcome to This Week In Sports. We are The Daily’s sports editors, Zach Zafran and Ells Boone, and we’ll be walking you through the major games, events and stories from the past week, as well as providing a brief preview of what’s coming up this week.

No. 8 women’s volleyball got back to its winning ways this past week, and won its first game in Maples Pavilion. The team sweeped a homestand against the Washington schools, beating both by a score of 3-1. The ladies will look to push their momentum forward into the rest of conference play.

Women’s soccer righted the ship after a rough two weeks. Playing in the state of Arizona, the Cardinal beat both Arizona and Arizona State 2-0. Senior midfielder Maya Doms and freshman Allie Montoya turned in standout performances in both matches.

No. 1 men’s water polo continued its dominant undefeated start to the season, taking down No. 14 San Jose State and No. 7 UC Davis by scores of 14-7 and 12-7, respectively.

In a mixed-gender event this past Thursday, the Stanford men’s and women’s golf teams teamed up to beat Bay Area rival Cal 4-2. Fifth-year Ethan Ng kept the energy going with a hole-in-one in Monday’s practice round at Colonial Country Club. The Cardinal are off to a hot start in the Ben Hogan Invitational, sitting in second place as a team after day one.

Stanford football finished its two-week Pacific Northwest road stint with a 45-27 loss to Oregon in Eugene. The Cardinal were unable to stop Bo Nix and the Ducks offense. The team now returns for its first home game with students on campus, facing Oregon State this Saturday at 8 p.m.

Sailing flew out to the east coast to compete in the Women’s ACC Series Round One and finished third in the competition. The Cardinal only finished behind Harvard and MIT.

Men’s soccer had a huge 5-1 home win over Cal at home this past week. No goals were scored in the first half, and the score was 1-1 in the 66th minute, but four late goals propelled the Cardinal to a Big Clasico victory. Sophomore midfielders Shane de Flores and Will Reilly were the stars, as they both scored two goals apiece.