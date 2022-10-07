Three Stanford gymnasts to represent Team USA in World Championships

Stanford men’s gymnasts‘ fifth year Brody Malone, junior Colt Walker and freshman Asher Hong were selected to join the five-person USA men’s gymnastics team on Thursday morning.

Introducing: The 2022 U.S. Men’s World Team



⭐️ Asher Hong

⭐️ Brody Malone

⭐️ Stephen Nedoroscik

⭐️ Colt Walker

⭐️ Donnell Whittenburg

⭐️ Traveling Alternate: Yul Moldauer pic.twitter.com/Yc38Vrlatb — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) October 6, 2022

Malone locked in his spot after his first place win at the OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships in August. Walker and Hong were selected after two days of competing in the U.S. men’s world team selection camp this week. Out of the eight gymnasts competing for the remaining three spots on the team, Walker had the all-around highest total and Hong delivered the highest single-session all-around total.

The trio already have a string of title championships and career highlights behind them. Malone represented Team USA at the 2022 Olympic Tokyo Games and boasts the title of the 2021 U.S. all-around and vault champion. Walker will make his worlds debut as a two-time NCAA team champion and 2022 NCAA All-American in parallel bars. Hong will make history as the youngest U.S. man to compete in the world championship.

The news comes just six months after the Stanford men’s gymnastics teams claimed the NCAA title, where Malone and Walker helped the Cardinal win the program’s third consecutive national championship.

The USA gymnastics team will compete at the 2022 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6. The top-three teams will secure their places in the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.