Police Blotter: Grant theft, hit and run, assault

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 1 to Oct. 10 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

This story contains references to sexual assault.

Saturday, Oct. 1

At 1 a.m, a threat to student safety was reported at Anderson-251 Governors Ave South, Stanford

Between 8 p.m on Sept. 30 and 7 a.m on Oct. 1, a threat to student safety was reported at the Public Safety Building.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Between 7 p.m on Sept. 29 and 7 p.m on Oct. 2, grand theft of a bike occurred at Escondido Villiage Studio 4.

Monday, Oct. 3

Between 3 and 11:50 p.m, burglary from breaking and entering occurred at Eucalipto.

At an unknown time and place, vandalism of less than $400 occurred.

At an unknown time between Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, a hit-and-run collision causing property damage occurred at the Knight Management Center.

Between 6 p.m on Oct. 2 and 8 a.m on Oct. 3, petty theft of a bike occurred at Yost.

Between 12 p.m on Oct. 1 and 10:37 a.m on Oct. 3, a vehicle was taken without the owner’s consent at Florence Moore Hall.

At 9:15 p.m, trespassing occurred at Yost.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Between 9:30 and 10:20 a.m, petty theft of a bike occurred at Norcliffe Hall.

Between 10 a.m on Oct. 3 and 10 a.m on Oct. 4, petty theft occurred at Eucalipto.

Between 12 p.m on June 10 and 12 p.m on Oct. 4, a vehicle was taken without the owner’s consent at the Tressider Union Parking Lot.

At an unknown time and place, battery on a person occurred.

Between 7 p.m on Oct. 2 and 12 p.m on Oct. 4, petty theft of a bike occurred at Ng.

At an unknown time, petty theft occurred at Escondido Village Graduate Residences (EVGR), Building B.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Between 11:30 a.m and 1:15 p.m, burglary from a vehicle occurred at Avery Aquatic Center.

Between 6:30 p.m on Oct. 4 and 11 a.m on Oct. 5, petty theft of a bike occurred at Yost.

Between 7:12 and 10:56 a.m, a hit-and-run collision causing property damage occurred at the Stock Farm Garage.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Between 8:30 p.m on Oct. 5 and 9:15 a.m on Oct. 6, grand theft of a bike occurred at EVGR, Building D.

Between 7 p.m on Oct. 5 and 9:30 a.m on Oct. 6, petty theft occurred at 630 Lomita Court.

At 5:45 p.m, an assault to commit rape was reported.

Between 8:30 p.m on Oct. 5 and 8:50 a.m on Oct. 6, petty theft of a bike was reported at Eucalipto.

Friday, Oct. 7

At an unknown time between Oct. 3 and Oct. 7, a hit-and-run collision causing property damage occurred at 100 Angell Court.

At 12:30 p.m, a threat to student safety was reported at the Public Safety Bldg.

At 1:16 p.m, a hit-and-run collision causing property damage occurred at the Roth Way Garage.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Between 11:40 p.m on Oct. 7 and 12:40 a.m on Oct. 8, petty theft of a bike occurred at Old Union.

Sunday, Oct. 9

At 9:30 p.m, a warrant arrest misdemeanor was reported at the Stanford Center For Academic Medicine.

At 12:26 p.m, petty theft of a bike was reported at Abrams.

At an unknown time between Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, a hit-and-run collision causing property damage occurred at the Panama Parking Lot.

At 11:53 p.m on Oct. 9, vandalism of less than $400 occurred at the Inner Quad.

Monday, Oct. 10