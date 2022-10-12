Elia Rubin, women’s volleyball

Elia Rubin, a freshman from Los Angeles, has already made her mark just three weeks into the Pac-12 women’s volleyball season. She was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after her stunning performances against Colorado and Utah on the team’s road trip. The team won both games, bouncing back from a loss against Oregon. As the team’s outside hitter, Rubin was influential in the team’s wins, pacing the team in digs and recording impressive numbers in kills.

Kendall Dowd, field hockey

This isn’t the first time freshman goalkeeper Kendall Dowd has been recognized by the America East Conference. In September, she was named the Rookie of the Week for her impressive .833 save percentage. This week, Dowd has been acknowledged as the Defensive Player of the Week following her 12 saves in games against Syracuse, Albany and Bryant, posting a .857 save percentage. The team won the final two games this weekend, with the victory over Bryant being their first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Jackson Painter, men’s water polo

Junior driver Jackson Painter has added another accolade to his list of career achievements, this time as the MPSF Player of the Week. Painter scored five goals during Friday’s game against UC Irvine and added another during Sunday’s game versus Pomona-Pitzer, totaling six goals for the weekend. The team defeated the Anteaters 19-15 and the Sagehens 16-4, with Painter contributing two assists, two steals and one drawn exclusion.