Logo
Subscribe to Digest

Account

Sports

Stanford cross country shines at Bronco Invitational

Sophomore Imogen Gardiner running in the USF Invitational on Sept. 12, 2022. In her most recent race, Gardiner had the fastest time of all Stanford women in the 6K course. (Photo: JOHN LOZANO/ISI Photos)
Sophomore Imogen Gardiner running in the USF Invitational on Sept. 12, 2022. In her most recent race, Gardiner had the fastest time of all Stanford women in the 6K course. (Photo: JOHN LOZANO/ISI Photos)
By Daphne Yu
Oct. 17, 2022, 12:23 p.m.

This past Saturday, No. 2 Stanford men’s and No. 8 women’s cross country teams competed in the Bronco Invitational hosted by Santa Clara University. On the men’s side, senior Evan Burke, sophomore John Lester and fifth-year Miles Zoltak were scheduled to compete. For the women, eight runners were on the start list, two of which were standout freshmen scheduled to make their collegiate debut: Juliette Whittaker, the national high school record holder in the 800 meters, and Roisin Willis, two-time world U20 gold medalist.

Starting with the men’s 8K course, which began at 8:45 a.m. PT, Burke — named a USTFCCCA All-Academic in 2022 — crossed the finish line with a time of 23:42.6, beating out his 8K season best from last year by 28.8 seconds and earning him a fifth-place finish in the men’s race. Coming in after him was Lester, who finished with a time of 24:46.8 and placed 76th overall.

Following the conclusion of that race, only five Cardinal women stepped up to the starting line for the women’s 6K race — graduate student Anna Yovkach, sophomores Tori Starcher and Imogen Gardiner and freshmen Ellie Deligianni and Willis. Gardiner, who finished first out of the five, ran in with a time of 20:54.4, earning her a 29th-place finish. All finishing within a minute later, Deligianni, Starcher, Willis and Yovkach came in right after, running 21.31.6, 21:14.0, 20:59.6 and 22:06.1, respectively. This collective effort earned the women a tenth-place finish overall as a team. 

Stanford’s next race will be at the Pac-12 Conference Championships on Oct. 28 hosted by USC in Riverside, Calif. The men are looking to improve on their second-place finish from last year and the women their fifth-place finish.

Print Article
The Stanford Daily
Toggle Dark Mode Toggle Dark Mode
Toggle Large Font Size Toggle Font Size
The Stanford Daily

Login or create an account

Apply to The Daily's High School Summer Program

Applications Due Soon

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
  • JOURNALISM WORKSHOP
  • MULTIMEDIA & TECH TRAININGS
  • GUEST SPEAKERS
  • FINANCIAL AID AVAILABLE
Apply Now