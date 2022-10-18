Police Blotter: Rape, willful poisoning, burglary

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 9 to Oct. 18 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

This story contains references to sexual assault.

Sunday, Oct. 9

At an unknown time and date between Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, an assault to commit rape was reported at Stanford.

Monday, Oct. 10

At an unknown time Oct. 5, willful poisoning of a woman’s food was reported at the Graduate Community Center.

At 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 10, petty theft of a bike occurred at Crothers Memorial.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Between 2:00 and 2:25 p.m. on Oct. 11, grand theft occurred at the Bing Wing of Green Library.

Between 11 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 7, grand theft was reported at Munger Graduate Residence Building 4.

At 12 p.m. on Oct. 11, petty theft occurred at EVGR Building C.

Between 5 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 11, vandalism of $400 or more was reported at Wilbur Hall Complex.

At 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, identity theft occurred at EVGR B.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

An assault to commit rape at an unknown time and date between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2020 at Stanford was reported on Oct. 12.

Between 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 and 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, petty theft occurred at a residence at 825 Tolman Drive.

Between 5:50 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, a vehicle was taken without the owner’s consent at the Hundred Block at 700 Bowdoin Street.

Between 12 p.m. on Sept. 24 and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12, grand theft was reported at the Taube Hillel House.

Thursday, Oct. 13

At an unknown time on Oct. 13, vandalism of $400 or more occurred at the Mitchell Earth Sciences Building.

At 7:58 a.m. on Oct. 13, a warrant arrest for a misdemeanor occurred at the Vaden Health Center.

Between 8:25 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 11:58 a.m. on Oct. 13, grand theft of a bike occurred at EVGR B.

Between 11 a.m. and 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 13, vandalism of $400 or more occurred at Lot 95 – Track House.

Between 3 p.m. Oct. 12 and 10:20 a.m. Oct. 13, petty theft of a bike was reported at EVGR A.

At 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 13, vandalism of $400 or more occurred at Castano Hall.

Between 9 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 13, petty theft of a bike occurred at the Shriram Center.

Between 10 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, grand theft of a bike occurred at Ev Studio.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, burglary from a vehicle occurred at Lot 95 – Track House.

Two assaults to commit rape at an unknown time and date between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020 at Stanford were reported on Oct. 15.

Sunday, Oct. 16