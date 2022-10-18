In the Carolina Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, running back Christian McCaffrey ‘17 caught seven targets for 89 yards and carried the ball 13 times for 69 yards. However, the rest of the Panthers’ receiving core only combined for a total of six receptions for 30 yards.
The Panthers are struggling this season; after Week 5, they fired head coach Matt Rhule and a personnel shakeup is also forthcoming. The question that remains is if the Panthers will deal McCaffrey before the 2022 NFL trading deadline on Nov. 1. This will not be easy as in the next two seasons his salary will rise to $19.55 million.
Christian McCaffrey’s best plays from 158-yard game at Los Angeles | Week 6
Out in the NFC West, Zach Ertz ‘13 caught seven of his 10 targets for 70 yards in the Cardinals’ 19-9 defeat of the Seattle Seahawks this past week. Largely due to wide receiver Marquise Brown’s injury, Ertz led the team in targets and has been targeted double-digit times in four of the last 6 games. However, it is likely that this will not continue, as wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to return in Week 7 from a six-game suspension.
Oct. 15 also marked the one year anniversary for Ertz coming to Arizona, so HAPPY ERTZ DAY TO ALL THOSE WHO CELEBRATE!
Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson ‘20 did not see any targets in the Seahawks’ 39-32 loss to the Saints on Sunday. Through five games, he has had little usage, catching six passes for 115 yards and averaging just 18.8 snaps per game.
Both Patriots running back Ty Montgomery ‘15 and Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz ‘18 are slated to make their returns in Week 7. On Sept. 13, Montgomery was placed on IR with a right knee injury and was expected to return in Week 6, but now the estimated return has been moved to Oct. 24. We will have to wait and see how much production Montgomery gets after returning, especially with the Patriots having an established running back core behind Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, J.J. Taylor and Kevin Harris.
Schultz did return for the Cowboys’ Week 4 game against the Commanders, after missing Week 3 due to a Posterior Cruciate Ligament strain. He re-aggravated the injury in Week 5 against the Rams and only played 9 snaps, and proceeded to tweak his knee during a Saturday practice ahead of Week 6. Thus, he was ruled inactive for Week 6, but is expected to make a return for Dallas’ Week 7 game against the Lions. We hope Schultz can stay healthy and return back to the same level of production that he had at the beginning of the season.
On special teams, Patriots Punter Jake Bailey ‘19 had four punts for a total of 164 yards. His longest punt was 45 yards, and three landed inside the 20-yard line. Furthemore, the 2020 All-Pro has solidified his role as the team’s starting punter through 2025; Bailey signed a four-year, $13.5 million contract with the Patriots in Aug. of 2022, after averaging 47.3 yards per punt in the league last season.
On the Defensive side, Stanford had a semi-productive week, but lacked outstanding performances. Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson ‘15 played a total of 23 snaps, recording a solo tackle and two assisted tackles on the ball-carriers. DT for the Vikings, Harrison Phillips ‘18 played a total of 38 snaps against the Dolphins recording one solo tackle and one assisted tackle. Cincinnati Bengals Safety Michael Thomas ‘11, played 19 snaps against the Saints, recording a solo tackle and one assisted tackle.
Safety Justin Reid ‘18 recorded five tackles, three solos and two assisted tackles in a total of 71 snaps against the Bills. However, the NFL highlight of the week came against Reid, as Bills quarterback Josh Allen hurdled CLEANLY over Justin Reid.
Linebacker Bobby Okereke ‘19 recorded 13 tackles, eight solos and five assisted tackles through only 52 snaps for the Colts. During the first half, he left the game with a hand injury, and though he is questionable for the Week 7 game against the Titans, he is slated to suit up on Oct. 23.
Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo ’21 also played through a knee injury during Sunday’s loss to the Bengals after coming into the weekend as questionable. He recorded three solo tackles through 54 snaps. Though he was a limited participant in Monday’s practice, he is likely to suit up Thursday against the Cardinals.
The Dolphins are keenly waiting on Brennan Scarlet ‘16 to return to the team. Due to an undisclosed injury, he was to miss the entire 2022 season; but according to recent reports, the linebacker is set to make his return either by Week 7 or 8 of the regular season.
Let’s hope for a better week and healthy season for all our fellow Cardinals in the NFL. GO STANFORD!