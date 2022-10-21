Logo
SportsWomen's Soccer

Duck and cover: Women’s soccer beats Oregon

Freshman forward Lumi Kostmayer dribbling the ball through the Santa Clara University defense on Sept. 18, 2022. Against Oregon, she scored the only goal of the match, leading the Cardinal to a 1-0 victory. (Photo: JOHN LOZANO/ISI Photos)
By Samantha Leventis
Oct. 21, 2022, 3:26 p.m.

An early goal made all the difference as No. 7 Stanford women’s soccer (13-2-1, 6-1 Pac-12) topped Oregon (4-6-5, 2-4-1 Pac-12) by a score of 1-0. The goal — a sixth-minute strike by freshman forward Lumi Kostmayer — was the freshman’s 10th of the season, the most of any Cardinal.

Following the only goal of the match, the game came to a lull as Stanford patiently played the ball around the back, searching for an opening. It wasn’t until the 25th minute that the Ducks secured their first — and only — shot of the half.

As the half progressed, the high press of the first minutes fell and the pace further slowed. Still, the Cardinal ended the half with a fairly dominant performance — 12 shots and four corners.

Despite an additional 20 shots throughout the second half, Stanford continued to struggle to finish. Frustrated with the slow progress, the Cardinal’s shots became increasingly off-target.

In the meantime, the Ducks began to gain momentum. While they only accumulated a mere three shots throughout the match, Oregon began to possess and find a rhythm, leading to some dangerous opportunities. 

In the end, the Cardinal’s commanding presence on the field allowed them to take control and come out with the 1-0 win. Stanford is back in action on Sunday in Corvallis, Ore. as they take on Oregon State (4-8-3, 0-6-1 Pac-12). Kickoff is to begin at 12 p.m. PT. 

Samantha Leventis is a staff writer for the Stanford Daily sports section, who is a sophomore majoring in Symbolic Systems. Originally from Washington, D.C., Leventis is a supporter of the Washington Spirit and an even bigger fan of the Stanford women’s soccer team. You can find her soaking up the sun or attempting to surf as a newfound hobby. Contact her at sleventis ‘at’ stanforddaily.com

