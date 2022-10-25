A culture of community accountability

The lampshade is soft and my eyes are tired.

I try to breathe into my palms

forming a triangle over my belly button.

My body soothed

by its own heat.

I do not know what it means to be a woman.

But sometimes I am sick for no reason,

sometimes anger twists me together

like a rag — head and knees.

Sometimes it is fear.

Tomorrow I will buy a muffin

and sit on a warm bench.

I will let the sun take

the place of my hands and I will attempt

to uncurl.

In the soft dark, my spine carves

into the mattress.

I do not set an alarm.

To be a thing. To be for anyone

but your self.

I imagine it must be this.

Note from the author: This poem is a reflection on feeling helpless in an institution that consistently puts its students in danger while also moving the burden of protection to the community. The closest I feel to other women is after receiving a community alert email, being unsure of femininity except in the context of danger, fear and pain.