Police Blotter: assault to commit rape, burglary, theft

(Graphic: TUAN ANH NGUYEN/The Stanford Daily)
By Sebastian Strawser
Oct. 25, 2022, 7:58 p.m.

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

This story contains references to sexual assault.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

  • At 1:10 p.m. on Oct. 19, a hit-and-run collision with property damage was reported at the Beckman Parking Lot. 

Thursday, Oct. 20

  • Between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, burglary from a motor vehicle occurred at the Galvez Parking Lot.
  • Between 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 19, petty theft of a bike was reported at Wilbur Hall.
  • Between 12 p.m. and 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 20, petty theft of a bike was reported at the Sloan Math Center.

Friday, Oct. 21

  • At 5 p.m. on Oct. 20, petty theft of a bike was reported at Wilbur Hall. 
  • Between 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 9 a.m. on Oct. 20, petty theft from a motor vehicle was reported at the Thoburn Parking Garage. 

Saturday, Oct. 22

  • Between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Oct. 22, burglary/breaking and entering occurred at a residence at 862 Lathrop Drive.
  • A vehicle taken without the owner’s consent between 7:50 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Stanford Art Gallery was reported on Oct. 22.

Sunday, Oct. 23

  • An assault to commit rape between 11 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 3 a.m. on Oct. 21 at 450 Jane Stanford Way was reported on Oct. 23.

Monday, Oct. 24

  • Between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, an outside warrant arrest occurred at 290 Jane Stanford Way.
  • At 9:50 a.m. on Oct. 24, possession of a controlled substance occurred at Lots 7 and 8 at Arboretum Grove.
  • Petty theft of a bike between 10 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 9 a.m. on Oct. 17 at Stern was reported on Oct. 24.
  • Between 10 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 24, grand theft of a bike occurred at EVGR C.
  • Disturbance at an assembly at Encina Commons between 4:13 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 was reported on Oct. 24.

Sebastian Strawser is a writer for the News section. He enjoys Filipino food and Avatar The Last Airbender. Contact him at news 'at' stanforddaily.com.

