From Pac-12 awards to national recognition, Stanford athletes make history this week

Joshua Karty, football
Junior kicker Joshua Karty is writing history in Stanford football. The first time he was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week in early October, he was the first Stanford football player to do so since November 2020. Two weeks ago, he was recognized again, becoming the first athlete to win the award multiple times in a season since 2009. Now, the junior has made Stanford history once again as the first Cardinal player to be selected three times in a single season.
Karty has been performing at his peak this season, epitomized by his career-high five field goals in Stanford’s 15-14 win against Arizona State last weekend. His performance in that game tied the University’s single-game record and set the Pac-12’s season high mark for most field goals in a game this year.
Elia Rubin, women’s volleyball
Continuing her streak, freshman outside hitter Elia Rubin has been honored as the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the third week in a row. In Stanford’s sweep against UCLA and USC last weekend, the outside hitter set multiple career bests. Versus the Bruins, she recorded a career-high hitting percentage of .391, leading the team with 11 kills along the way. The next day, she reached another career best against the Trojans with 12 kills and four digs. The weekend sweep added to the team’s eight-game victory streak.
Kami Miner, women’s volleyball
Sophomore setter Kami Miner made headlines as the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and American Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Week. In the team’s victory over the Bruins, she racked up 42 assists out of the team’s total of 48, as well as paced the team with eight digs. Against USC, Miner helped the team record its highest hitting percentage since 2013 and second-highest in the NCAA this year.
Shane de Flores, men’s soccer
The performances of redshirt freshman Shane de Flores last week were nothing short of incredible, and his accolades are following accordingly. On Monday, the midfielder was honored as the Pac-12 Player of the Week after his instrumental role in victories against San Diego State and UCLA last weekend. De Flores was also named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week, which recognizes athletes who have made significant contributions to their team’s successes. De Flores scored the opening goal versus the Aztecs in the team’s 3-2 victory, then went on to score the game-deciding goal to secure a1-0 victory against the Bruins the next day. With 12 points, he leads the Cardinal team this season and is tied for fifth in the Pac-12.
Jasmine Aikey, women’s soccer
Freshman midfielder Jasmine Aikey is making a name for herself on the Cardinal team and in the women’s soccer history books. This week alone, she added four accolades to her list of career highlights as the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and selections to the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week, College Soccer News National Team of the Week and Soccer America 3 Stars of the Week. The recognition follows Aikey’s remarkable hat trick in Stanford’s 3-0 victory against Oregon State last weekend. With the victory against the Beavers, the team extended their win streak to seven.
Haley Mossmer, field hockey
Junior attacker Haley Mossmer was recognized as the AEFH Offensive Player of the Week and Rookie Player of the Week for her impressive statistics in the team’s bounce-back victories last weekend. She scored one goal in the 3-2 victory against then-No. 17 James Madison and made the game-winning goal against Richmond with just two minutes remaining.