Six Stanford researchers receive National Institutes of Health grants to fund “high-risk, high-reward” research

Andrew Beel, a postdoctoral scholar in the structural biology department, was recognized with the Early Independence Award, which allows junior scientists to move immediately into independent research positions. Only 14 of these awards were given out across the country. “The competition for this award is pretty high, so I wasn’t counting on it,” Beel said. “The fact that I was chosen ultimately was quite fortunate and I look forward to making use of the funds to address the problems that I proposed.” This award, which provides $1.25 million over five years, will allow Beel to pay for the staff, equipment time and reagents that will help him in his research of eukaryotic chromosomal structures, specifically the core of the mitotic chromosome. When chromatin condenses into X-shaped chromosomes during mitosis, there is evidence for a core of that chromosome. However, scientists are not sure what that core looks like or how it works. Beel’s work will focus on characterizing the composition and structure of that core, which may have broader therapeutic uses in cancer treatment. According to Beel, he “certainly wouldn’t have made it to this point without” the help of Roger Kornberg, a structural biology professor whose lab Beel works in, as well as the members of Kornberg’s lab. “Andrew is certainly one of the most gifted people I’ve ever encountered at all ages,” said Kornberg, who is also Beel’s research advisor. “He is, I believe, the finest biophysical scientist in his age group, possibly at any age in this country. I think there is no more extraordinary and deserving candidate for Stanford faculty anywhere in the world to be found.”