Womens’ volleyball and soccer athletes shine atop the Pac-12

Women’s volleyball (16-4, 11-1 Pac-12) and soccer (16-2-1, 9-1 Pac-12) have been powering through their seasons, with volleyball holding onto first place in the Pac-12 and soccer tied for first as well. Last weekend, volleyball continued their 10-game win streak while soccer added their weekend sweep to extend their victory streak to nine. After the weekend, the Pac-12 handed out their weekly awards, with many Stanford players being recognized for their instrumental roles in their teams’ wins.

Elia Rubin, women’s volleyball

Freshman outside hitter Elia Rubin has done it again. For the fourth consecutive week in a row, she has been named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. This weekend, Rubin was instrumental in the Cardinal’s win over Washington State, with 11 kills, eight digs and three aces. The victory handed the Cougars their first home loss this season. The next day, the team went on to beat No. 19 Washington 3-2. During the game, Rubin recorded a career high of 21 kills along with her eight digs and two blocks.

Caitie Baird, women’s volleyball

For the third time this season, junior outside hitter Caitie Baird was recognized as the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week. The award comes after recording multiple season-bests last weekend. On Friday, Baird reached a match-high of 15 kills, along with nine digs and three blocks, guiding the Cardinal offense in a 3-0 sweep against the Cougars. She went on to break that record the next day with 20 kills, 12 digs and five blocks, leading the Cardinals in the win against No. 19 Washington.

Ryan Campbell Jr., women’s soccer

Junior goalkeeper Ryan Campbell is heading into the last game of the season strong as a three-time Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week. She recorded three saves in the team’s victory against Colorado, continuing her five-game shutout streak, marking the first time Stanford has recorded five consecutive shutouts since 2019. In the Pac-12, Campbell has the second-best goals against average and the third-best save percentage at .820.

The featured athletes will play a key role in the remaining games this season. This Friday will be an especially important game day for both teams as volleyball is set to play Utah (13-10, 6-6 Pac-12) and soccer will be playing their last game of the season against Cal (10-4-5, 5-3-2 Pac-12).