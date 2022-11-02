Women’s field hockey enters postseason with a strong lineup

Although women’s field hockey has wrapped up their regular season, the Cardinal players aren’t done competing just yet. The team will now begin their postseason in the America East Championship. This Tuesday, four players were awarded All-America East honors, all of whom will play vital roles in the team’s postseason success.

Megan Frost

Senior midfielder Megan Frost was chosen to be on the first team after earning a spot on the second team in 2020 and 2021. She has also been named to the All-Academic team for the second year in a row. These selections mark the third consecutive year Frost has earned anAll-America East honor. Hailing from North Carolina, Frost has started in 15 of 16 games this season. Last weekend, she led the team in scoring with three goals against New Hampshire, securing their 3-0 win.

Cara Sambeth

Hailing from Germany, sophomore midfielder and fullback Cara Sambeth is making a name for herself on the Cardinal squad. She was selected to be on the All-America East second team for the second time in a row. This season, she was one of only three players to start in all games, racking up three assists and one goal.

Anna Ghuliani

Despite it being her first year at Stanford, fullback Anna Ghuliani has proven that she’s a force to be reckoned with on the field. The freshman is one of only two Cardinal players on the America East All-Rookie team. Ghuliani started in 15 of 16 season games. With her defense, she helped the Cardinals record a five-game shutout streak.

Isabelle Pilson

Graduate student midfielder Isabelle Pilson has earned an All-Academic Team honor for the third consecutive year in the row. This adds to her impressive accomplishments as a two-time America East champion in 2019 and 2020 and four-time National Field Hockey Coaches Association Scholar of Distinction. This season, she scored two goals, leading the team in their win against Bryant.

The team is set to play their first game of the American East Tournament against Vermont on Thursday.