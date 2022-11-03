Five fun shapes for gerrymandering

Are you looking for some fun, creative ideas for your next redistricting? The next census may not be for another eight years, but in the political spirit of the upcoming midterm elections, we have come up with a list of five fun objects to model your gerrymandering after:

Letters

These are great to start off with, especially for beginners. If you can find enough districts to reshape, you might even be able to spell out a message or two. This could be a useful campaign strategy to consider for the future.

Boxing gloves

Feeling an urge to show off your fighting spirit? Boxing gloves are a perfect way to prove your point.

Your little brother’s drawings

With the state of the current voting districts, your younger sibling’s art honestly won’t look out of place on the map. No one will suspect any funny business if you just trace over some of those abstract crayon shapes.

A Pac-Man game

Setting up a game of Pac-Man might be entertaining if you can meddle in enough districts. To play, simply update the shapes every decade.

Animals

For inspiration, look to the pterodactyl of Maryland’s District 3, or the duck-shaped District 4 of Ohio. Or, try outlining a salamander or some similar amphibian. After all, it is a fitting tribute to the origin of the term “gerrymandering.”

We hope you have gotten some inspiration to start planning out your designs, and maybe we’ll be seeing these shapes on the map in 2030!

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.