Police Blotter: Grand theft, student safety incident, vandalism

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Between 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 10:30 a.m., grand theft of a bike occurred at Munger Graduate Residence.

Between 1 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 8 a.m., petty theft of a bike occurred at Hoskins Highrise.

Between 9 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 8 a.m., petty theft of a bike occurred at EVGR A.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Between 2:45 p.m. and 5 p.m., petty theft of a bike occurred at 559 Nathan Abbott Way.

Thursday, Oct. 27

At 10:04 a.m., appropriation of lost property occurred at Crothers Hall.

At noon, a hit-and-run collision occurred at Adelfa.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., grand theft of money, labor or property from a building occurred at Steuber Rugby Stadium.

Friday, Oct. 28

At 10:47 a.m., someone received known stolen property at the 100 block of Campus Drive.

Between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., petty theft of a bike occurred at 473 Via Ortega.

Between 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 2 a.m., theft of personal property occurred at EVGR A.

Between 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 and noon, grand theft of a bike occurred at Twain North.

Between 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 9:30 a.m., petty theft of a bike occurred at Griffin House.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., grand theft of money/labor/property occurred at the Allen Building.

Between 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 2:14 p.m., petty theft of a bike occurred at Soto in Wilbur Hall.

At 6 p.m., petty theft of bike parts occurred at Escondido Village Studio 6.

At 11:35 p.m., a student safety incident occurred at The Axe & Palm.

Sunday, Oct. 30

At 1:30 a.m., petty theft from a building occurred at 620 Mayfield Ave.

At 11:03 a.m., a vehicle was taken without the owner’s consent at 963 Mears Court.

Between noon on Oct. 28 and 4:45 p.m., petty theft of a bike occurred at Hoskins Highrise.

Monday, Oct. 31