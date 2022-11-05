Cardinal golfers wrapped up their fall season with the men’s team winning the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate last week and the women’s side coming home with the trophy at the Pac-12 Preview on Wednesday. But, that doesn’t mean the awards have stopped just yet. For the second consecutive month, junior Michael Thorbjornsen and sophomore Rose Zhang swept the Pac-12 monthly golf awards.

Michael Thorbjornsen

Thorbjornsen was recognized as the Pac-12 Men’s Golfer of the Month after also being awarded in September. He placed eighth both at the Ben Hogan Collegiate and Georgia Collegiate at the beginning of the month. During the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, he led Stanford with top-10 finishes and tied for third with a 11-under-par 205.

Rose Zhang

After being recognized in Oct. 2021 and last month, Zhang was acknowledged for the third time as the Pac-12 Women’s Golfer of the Month. At the Stanford Intercollegiate, she was the only player with three rounds in the 60s. After a disappointing play at the Stephens Cup, she came back with a 3&2 victory at Wake Forest, which helped the team secure a championship victory 4-1.

Another honor!



Rose Zhang was named @pac12 Golfer of the Month for October, the second straight month she’s received the honor!#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/c6nLZV6GK2 — Stanford Women's Golf (@StanfordWGolf) November 3, 2022

Men’s and women’s golf will take time off until January. Tournament games will resume in February with the men competing at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate and the women competing in the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge.